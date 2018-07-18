WrestlingInc.com

Spoilers: Triple Threat Main Event And More Revealed For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV'

By Marc Middleton | July 18, 2018
Spoilers: Triple Threat Main Event And More Revealed For WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Photo Credit: Steve Argenturo/WikiMedia Commons

It was announced at tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings that the main event of the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event will feature new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa defending his title against Johnny Gargano and former champion Aleister Black in a Triple Threat.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 18th from the Barclays Center during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Coming out of tonight's go-home TV tapings, below is what looks to be the card for Takeover. We'll keep you updated on any changes.

Triple Threat for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Title Match
Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

