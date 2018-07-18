William Regal Returns, Top UFC Star At WWE NXT Tapings (Photo), Lengthy Vignette On The War Raiders

- Above is a new five minute vignette looking at WWE NXT's War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe. The former ROH Tag Team Champions and IWGP Tag Team Champions have been dominating the tag team division since debuting earlier this year. They remain undefeated. This promo features footage of The War Raiders in other promotions, when they were known as War Machine.

- NXT General Manager William Regal made his return at tonight's TV tapings. Regal's return should air on the August 15th episode, which is the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" go-home edition. As noted, Regal has been away dealing with what was said to be a minor health issue that popped up before WrestleMania 34.

- Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was in attendance for tonight's NXT tapings at Full Sail University. He watched the show and was later filmed by WWE cameras before the main event of the August 15th episode. Below is a photo of Cain being filmed: