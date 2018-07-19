Spoiler On Brock Lesnar's RAW Return For SummerSlam Build

It looks like WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will make his return to TV at the July 30th RAW from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The arena is now advertising Lesnar for the final RAW of the month, which will take place one week after Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley do battle to determine the new #1 contender to Lesnar. The winner of next week's Reigns vs. Lashley match will get their title shot from Lesnar at the August 19th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. It sounds like they will face off with The Beast at the RAW in Miami.

Lesnar is also now booked for the post-SummerSlam RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, just one night after the match with Reigns or Lashley. It's believed that Lesnar's title defense at SummerSlam will be the final match for him under his current WWE contract. Lesnar is set to return to the UFC soon for a fight against UFC Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier but no details have been announced or confirmed.

See Also Jonathan Coachman Claims To Know Why Brock Lesnar Shoved Daniel Cormier At UFC 226

The arena in Miami is also advertising an eight-man dark main event for the July 30th RAW with Reigns, Lashley, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Other Superstars advertised for the show are Ronda Rousey in her RAW Miami debut, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Natalya, The Riott Squad, Titus Worldwide, No Way Jose, The Revival, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and more. Sami Zayn is also advertised but the promo was likely issued before Sami's recent surgery. The ad also listed Wyatt and Hardy as RAW Tag Team Champions, a sign that it was issued before The B Team won the titles at Extreme Rules on Sunday.