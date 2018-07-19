Charlotte Flair On How Many Nude Moonsaults She Had To Do For The ESPN Body Issue

Charlotte Flair recently took part in ESPN Magazine's Body Issue. She was in her full birthday suit in the ring for the photo shoot with nothing covering her except the ring itself and the angles the photographer used. Flair recently spoke to Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo at the Sports Humanitarian Awards where she discussed what it was like to be a part of the shoot.

"Okay so I got a black eye at WrestleMania," Flair said. "I was like, 'of course I would get a black eye before the Body shoot. But I actually think it made it that much more raw and real and natural and it really goes to show that what we do as Superstars isn't fake. Like I walk around with my battle scars all the time.

"I was really nervous at first but after an hour I was like, 'I'm in the ESPN Body Issue as the first WWE Superstar. I'm gonna rock it.'"

Flair admitted there were parts of the photo shoot that got a little awkward like when she had to do forty-five nude moonsaults for the camera. She said it was a nightmare come to life but the professionalism of the shoot soon removed her worry.

"Doing forty-five naked moonsaults was awkward. Which it's like a backflip in the air. I'm like, 'ah this is my worse nightmare.' You know when you wake up and you have forgotten you like shoes or something for work, I forgot my ring gear."

