WWE Announces International TV Deal, WWE Superstar Calls Out Airline, Xavier Woods - SDCC Video

- Above is a new UpUpDownDown vlog with Xavier Woods checking out Funko exclusives and more at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con.

- WWE announced the following today:

BUCHAREST, Romania and STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2018 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Telekom Sport today announced a new multi-year agreement to broadcast WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown® in Romania.

Every week beginning next Friday, July 27, Telekom Sport 1 will air a two-hour version of Raw at 11 p.m. on Fridays and SmackDown at 11 p.m. on Sundays, both with Romanian commentary.

"Telekom Sport continues a tradition to build a premium sports television experience, and this is why we are honored and excited to be the platform that delivers Raw and SmackDown to WWE Romanian fans," said Vlad En?chescu, General Manager of Telekom Sport. "The biggest WWE Superstars will be seen on Telekom Sport, and anywhere on any screen, through the Telekom TV Web & Mobile platform."

"Telekom Sport shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. "This partnership to televise localized WWE programming in Romania allows us to expand our reach and deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to WWE fans throughout the country."

Raw and SmackDown will also be available on Telekom TV, Telekom Sport's TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, and on its 14-day VOD catchup window.