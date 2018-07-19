WrestlingInc.com

Vince McMahon Congratulates The Rock On Making Forbes Celebrity 100 List With $124 Million In 1 Year

By Marc Middleton | July 19, 2018

The Rock made Forbes' latest Celebrity 100 list, featuring the world's highest-paid entertainers of 2018. The former WWE Champion is the highest-paid actor in the history of the list with $124 million for this year.

Rock moved up to 5th place overall this year, up from the 22nd spot last year. Forbes noted that The Great One earned $124 million from June 2017 to June 2018, nearly double the earnings he made the 2017 list with - $65 million.

The Rock On How Serious His Daughter Is About A Future With WWE
See Also
The Rock On How Serious His Daughter Is About A Future With WWE

Rock took to Twitter and wrote the following on the list:


Rock's former boss Vince McMahon congratulated him on the list today, as seen below:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top