Vince McMahon Congratulates The Rock On Making Forbes Celebrity 100 List With $124 Million In 1 Year

The Rock made Forbes' latest Celebrity 100 list, featuring the world's highest-paid entertainers of 2018. The former WWE Champion is the highest-paid actor in the history of the list with $124 million for this year.

Rock moved up to 5th place overall this year, up from the 22nd spot last year. Forbes noted that The Great One earned $124 million from June 2017 to June 2018, nearly double the earnings he made the 2017 list with - $65 million.

Rock took to Twitter and wrote the following on the list:

Wow unexpected news.

I don't have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy has been sharpened over time and thru failure. I have one boss I serve and connect with - the world and the people in it. I'm the dude who started w/ $7bucks. I'm awestruck ($124M) grateful & hungry. https://t.co/0VWSn5YU6N — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 17, 2018

Rock's former boss Vince McMahon congratulated him on the list today, as seen below: