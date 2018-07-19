Bret Hart Responds To Statement From Owen Hart's Widow, Says Next Generation Deserves To Know Owen

As we've noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently appeared on CBS' In This Corner podcast and blasted the legitimacy of the WWE Hall of Fame, also discussing Martha Hart and how she's done more to erase Owen Hart's memory than she ever did to remember him.

Here's part of what The Hitman said: "I think Martha, Owen's widow she's a very obtuse, square-headed person. I think she's done more to erase my brother Owen's memory than she ever did to remember him. I think it really bothers me that the fans that loved Owen so much didn't get a chance to remember him. You do these kind of things for people are here, left to remember them. I mean Owen, it would never matter to him if he was in the Hall of Fame but I think that you know it would mean a lot to different family members in my family."

Martha then issued the following statement on Bret's comments via The Owen Hart Foundation:

Statement From Martha Hart in Response to Published Comments by Wrestler Bret Hart CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. J. Martha Hart, PhD, released the following statement today in response to published comments attributed to the former WWE wrestler, Bret Hart: The suggestion by Bret Hart that I am "erasing" the memory of my late husband, Owen Hart, is reckless, irresponsible, and clearly untrue. Bret's comments are rooted in the fact that I have steadfastly refused to work with the WWE to exploit Owen's image for commercial gain. Owen was an incredible entertainer and I know that his many fans around the world enjoyed his wrestling career immensely. I encourage them to continue to do so. But I am firm in my belief that the WWE was responsible for Owen's death. As a result, I cannot and will not support any efforts by the WWE to profit from Owen's memory. Instead, I, my son Oje and daughter Athena have worked tirelessly to honor Owen through the good works of The Owen Hart Foundation, which has exceeded $4 million in gift giving and contributions toward scholarships, home owner bursaries, and other special projects that have greatly improved the lives of so many in Canada and around the world. We have always believed that this is the most fitting public tribute to a man of profound integrity; a wonderful human being who just happened to wrestle. I know that Owen would be very proud of the tremendous accomplishments the Foundation has achieved in his name. Bret Hart's comments are disrespectful and cruel. It is disappointing that so many in the media have chosen to report them without seeking my perspective. Whatever Bret may believe, the fact is that, far from "erasing" Owen's memory, I have devoted the last 20 years to celebrating his life in a very public way. I can think of very few people who have been remembered so glowingly by their spouse. For more information about The Owen Hart Foundation, including the Scholarship Fund, the Owen Hart Foundation Housing Program, and other special projects, visit www.owenhartfoundation.org. Our OHF Mandate is Education: "Helping individuals with limited resources but unlimited potential."

In an update, Bret took to Facebook this week and responded to Martha. You can see his full statement below: