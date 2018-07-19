Eric Bischoff Talks Backlash To Hulk Hogan's WWE Hall Of Fame Reinstatement

Eric Bischoff recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about Hulk Hogan's reinstatement in the WWE Hall Of Fame. Bischoff said it meant a lot to Hogan to be back in WWE and they have talked about how this could take place for a while now.

Bischoff was also asked about the public backlash. The New Day and Titus O'Neil have all released statements regarding Hogan's reinstatement. Bischoff said it's more about how much value you put on the negative and most people are realizing that input for what it is at this point.

"I was really happy when I got the news because I know how much it means to him," said Bischoff. "We've discussed the potential of this scenario for a long time.

"You're going to have haters no matter what you do. You could cure every disease known to man and, still, someone's going to hate you. But I don't think people value that kind of negative input as much as they used to because people recognize it for what it is, and that's people who want to be noisy and get attention."

Bischoff said it hurt Hogan to not be a part of WWE anymore. He is glad to see Hogan back in the WWE Hall Of Fame so the connection can be re-established with his audience. Hogan can now continue to represent the industry as WWE eases him back into the fold for generations to come.

"Professional wrestling, the WWE, and being in the Hall of Fame represent such a large part of Hulk's life, as does his connection to the audience," said Bischoff. "For that to not be there for him, it hurt. So I think the news is great for Hulk as a person and for wrestling fans. To many generations of fans, Hulk Hogan really represents the beginning of what became this amazing industry that we have."