Top UFC Star Works At The WWE PC (Photo), How Old Is Jinder Mahal Today?, New WWE Shop Promo

- Above is a new WWE Shop promo with American Gentlemen's "Everybody's Talking Bout Us" single. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

- Jinder Mahal turns 32 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson turns 59, ECW Original Tony Mamaluke turns 40 and former WWE NXT Superstar HoHo Lun turns 31.

- As noted, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was in attendance for last night's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. As seen below, Cain was also working with the talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week.

Two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez trains at WWE Performance Center One of the greatest heavyweights in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship trained alongside NXT Superstars this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. Two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez stepped inside the ring to learn techniques under WWE PC coach Norman Smiley and participated in a session of DDP Yoga led by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Velasquez also worked out in the WWE PC's weight room and attended last night's NXT tapings at Full Sail Live. The 6-foot-1 Velasquez, who sports a 14-2 record inside the Octagon, famously defeated Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as well as Junior Dos Santos to secure his two reigns with the UFC Heavyweight crown. A product of the acclaimed American Kickboxing Academy, Velasquez holds an astonishing number of records among the UFC Heavyweight ranks, including the most knockouts and the highest significant strike percentage in the history of the heavyweight division. The UFC icon, a lifelong fan of WWE and Mexican lucha libre, praised the athletes and atmosphere of the Performance Center. "My experience here has been amazing," he said. "I'm just looking forward to being here and learning as much as I can. I've been a fan of the sport since I was a little kid, and now I get to participate in it." Velasquez, of course, is not the first MMA legend to walk through the doors of the WWE PC, with the likes of NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler training at the Performance Center and Raw Superstar Ronda Rousey having worked out there prior to making her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania.