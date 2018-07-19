Roman Reigns On Brock Lesnar Showing Up At UFC 226, How Daniel Cormier Would Fare In WWE

Brock Lesnar is expected to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship next year. Lesnar is still WWE Universal Champion and Cormier will have to wait until Lesnar's suspension is served before a fight can take place.

Roman Reigns has his eye set on Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He was asked by NBC Sports Radio's Helen Yee if he saw the UFC 226 fight where Cormier became UFC Heavyweight Champion and Lesnar soon entered the Octagon. Reigns said he's a fan of Cormier, but he wasn't able to watch the fight because of his busy WWE itinerary.

"I'm a pretty big fan of Cormier," Reigns said. "He's really into what we do and he always seems like a super nice guy. But with our schedule and the amount of events that we run I wasn't able to see it. I did hear about it obviously about Brock coming in and making a spectacle, but that's the showman in him."

"Just save me some, Danny," Reigns said when asked what he thought about Lesnar fighting Cormier. "I think it's good. Any time we can cross over and just create another buzz and that's kinda what Brock is doing.

"We'd love to have him in WWE a lot more. We'd love for him to show up a lot more, but you know it's Brock Lesnar. He's The Beast, he's gonna do what he does. If he shows up I'm ready for him."

Reigns was asked about Cormier possibly coming over to WWE once his UFC career is over. He didn't seem to have a problem with it at all and saw a couple reasons why Cormier would have a strong advantage transitioning into WWE.

"I don't see why not," Reigns replied. "You know he has all the instincts. He's a natural fighter. I think he'd be able to learn very fast. It really just depends on where he is in his career physically and his health and his age.

"But he's a great talker, I think he'd be very comfortable on the mic. So I think if [WWE] is something he wanted to get into he'd have a lot of advantages. I think he'd have a lot of people helping him to kinda get on the fast track and get on the main roster with us."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit NBC Sports Radio's Helen Yee with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription