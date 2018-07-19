Finn Balor On Titus O'Neil's Statement, New NXT Female Referee, Chelsea Green Cancels UK Bookings

- Former TNA Knockout Chelsea Green, a.k.a. Laurel Van Ness, cancelled her upcoming dates for Chaos Wrestling and IPW. Green was at the WWE tryouts a few weeks ago, however she noted on Twitter that she was having Visa issues. IPW issued the following statement regarding Green:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, which will become clearer in the next couple of weeks, Chelsea Green is unable to make her scheduled trip to the UK for Pro Wrestling Chaos & IPW. We are working on a replacement at such short notice. Chelsea does send her deepest apologies also..

Green also noted on Twitter that she is still planning on working the All In event on September 1st.

- A new female referee worked last night's WWE NXT television tapings at Full Sail. According to Squared Circle Sirens, she is Aubrey Edwards, who has refereed in the Seattle area. She joins Jessika Carr as the first two female referees in WWE history.

- As noted, Titus O'Neil issued a statement addressing Hulk Hogan's meeting with WWE talent this past weekend, noting that Hogan's apology lacked "true contrition, remorse and a desire to change." He also shot down bogus reports that he refused to shake Hogan's hand and stormed off from the arena. Finn Balor responded to Titus' statement on Twitter, writing: