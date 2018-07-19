Stephanie McMahon On The Best Advice Vince McMahon Has Given Her

Stephanie McMahon is WWE's Chief Brand Ambassador and proudly representing the company Vince McMahon had a huge hand in building. WWE is a part of many charitable efforts outside of their normal entertainment programming as well. These activities not only provide an opportunity for the company to give back, but it can also be amazing for public relations.

Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo recently caught up with Stephanie at the Sports Humanitarian Awards. The Billion Dollar Princess was asked about the best advice she ever received from her father. WWE rose to popularity by taking a few big risks along the way which is something Vince taught his daughter as well.

"The best advice my father's given me as a businessperson is to -- there's so many great pieces of advice. I'd say now take calculated risks," Stephanie replied.

Stephanie said she's proud to represent WWE as they continue their mission to entertain on a global level. WWE is involved with plenty of worth-while endeavors outside of the wrestling business and Stephanie was happy to discuss a few of them.

"WWE's mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. Whether we do it by our entertainment content or we do it by giving back." She praised WWE's partnership with the V-Foundation, Special Olympics, Boys And Girls Clubs of America, Susan G Komen, and more.

"Those are just to name a few," McMahon said. "I could go deep in on each one of those, but it is a privilege to be able to give back in as many ways as we can."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription