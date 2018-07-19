WWE Releases Rare Video Of The Rock, Dolph Ziggler On Wild 'N Out Tonight, NXT Star Makes TV Debut

- Above is the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring The Rock vs. the late Chris Candido in a 1996 dark match, before Rock's official debut.

See Also Vince McMahon Congratulates The Rock on Making Forbes Celebrity 100 List with $124 Million In 1 Year

- WWE NXT Superstar Adrian Jaoude made his NXT TV debut at last night's tapings from Full Sail University. His match with Kassius Ohno should air on August 1st or August 8th.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out TV show tonight at 11pm EST on MTV. Ziggler tweeted the following on the appearance: