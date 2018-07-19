WWE At The ESPYs (Photos), Becky Lynch - Ronda Rousey, Deonna Purrazzo On Signing With WWE (Video)

- As noted, WWE announced this week that Deonna Purrazzo has signed with the company for WWE NXT and The Mae Young Classic. Above is new backstage video of Purrazzo talking to Sarah Schreiber. Deonna says this has been an incredible week as she's worked so hard to make it back to NXT and be a full-time competitor. She goes on and says she's looking forward to breaking some arms because she's the master of the Fujiwara Armbar.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is worthier of a women's title shot. As of this writing, 59% voted for Becky Lynch while 41% voted for Ronda Rousey.

- Charlotte Flair, Lana, Mickie James, Cathy Kelley, Roman Reigns and his daughter Joelle were in attendance for ESPN's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles last night. Lisa Marie Varon was also there. Flair presented the award for Best College Athlete to Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma Football. Below are photo and video from the awards:

Having a blast at the @ESPYS and was honored to be able to present best college athlete ?? THANK YOU @espn WOOO! pic.twitter.com/XpN8SZSYEy — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 19, 2018