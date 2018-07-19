Jerry Lawler Says WWE Hall Of Famer Howard Finkel 'Is In Really, Really Bad Health'

The last time we saw legendary WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel on WWE TV he was introducing The Undertaker during Raw 25. Jerry Lawler recently noted on his Dinner With The King podcast that Finkel isn't doing well health-wise. Lawler doesn't know exactly what the problem is, but it's not a good situation.

"I just heard not long ago that Howard [Finkel] is in really, really bad health," Lawler said. "Not good at all. He may have had a stroke. I'm not sure but I just know that he's not doing well."

Finkel started working for Vince McMahon Sr. in 1975. He began performing ring announcer duties at Madison Square Garden shows in 1976 and he was soon the company's lead ring announcer. Finkel was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2009 by "Mean" Gene Okerlund. The Fink has a daughter named Anastasia with his long-time partner Megan McCarthy.

We wish Finkel and his family the best with whatever issues he is dealing with.

