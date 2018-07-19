Independent wrestling Virgil Flynn has passed away due to a stroke at the age of 33. He was a thirteen-year veteran wrestler who worked for several indie promotions such as APW, Supreme Pro Wrestling, and Hoodslam.

Flynn made his Global Force Wrestling Debut at GFW Amped on July 24th 2015. He appeared at three GFW television tapings in Las Vegas, where he made it to the finals for the GFW NEXGEN Title Tournament. Flynn held several titles throughout his career including The BOTW West Coast Champion, which he held for 494 days until his passing.

He is remembered for his passion for the business and how good of a friend he was to those close to him. At this time our thoughts go out to Flynn's family, friends, and fans as they deal with this difficult and unexpected loss.

Our statement on the passing of Virgil Flynn. pic.twitter.com/aEswrHlfFI — Going In Raw Podcast (@REALGoingInRaw) July 19, 2018

Very sad to learn of the passing of an incredible person and an incredible performer.



My thoughts are with the family of Virgil Flynn III pic.twitter.com/8kiFlhu3A8 — Kevin Gill (@OGkevingill) July 19, 2018