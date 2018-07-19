Vince McMahon On Ronda Rousey's Mattel Figure, Daniel Cormier On Fighting Brock Lesnar, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Cathy Kelley talking to UFC Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier on the red carpet at ESPN's ESPY Awards last night. Cathy asked Cormier about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar calling him out in the Octagon earlier this month.

Cormier said, "He pushed me and I told Brock in the Octagon, I said, 'Listen Brock, you get this one but when they close that Octagon door, I'm going to put you to sleep. He'll pay for it."

Cormier also said he's been following Lesnar's career since 2009 and said this is a story that has been writing itself for 20 years. Cormier also revealed that he and Cain Velasquez, who was working with talents at the WWE Performance Center this week, attended a recent WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with other UFC fighters and sat ringside. They wore Lucha Libre masks to hide their identities. Cormer said, "It was awesome."

- WWE stock was up 1.99% today, closing at $82.12 per share. Today's high was $83.12 and the low was $80.03.

- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Ronda Rousey's first WWE action figure, which was revealed by Mattel at the San Diego Comic Con this week: