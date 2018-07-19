Keith Lee On Making A Statement In WWE, The Rock Surprises Fans At Screening (Video), Dolph Ziggler

- Above is recent video of The Rock surprising fans at a special screening of his Skyscraper movie at the NYU Langone Hospital in New York City.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler can win without Drew McIntyre in his corner. As of this writing, 56% of fans voted, "No. Without Drew, he wouldn't be on such a roll and may not have the Intercontinental Title." The rest went with, "Yes. He proved he could on Raw when he defeated Bobby Roode."
- As noted, indie star Keith Lee made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at last night's TV tapings from Full Sail University. He wrestled Marcel Barthel in a match that should air on August 8th or August 15th. Lee took to Twitter today and wrote the following on how he's out to make a statement:
I am out to make a statement and shake the Earth. This is just the beginning of a new grind. Come along for the ride.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/ymQAtrv5P9— Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 19, 2018