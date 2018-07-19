Keith Lee On Making A Statement In WWE, The Rock Surprises Fans At Screening (Video), Dolph Ziggler

- Above is recent video of The Rock surprising fans at a special screening of his Skyscraper movie at the NYU Langone Hospital in New York City.

See Also Vince McMahon Congratulates The Rock on Making Forbes Celebrity 100 List with $124 Million In 1 Year

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler can win without Drew McIntyre in his corner. As of this writing, 56% of fans voted, "No. Without Drew, he wouldn't be on such a roll and may not have the Intercontinental Title." The rest went with, "Yes. He proved he could on Raw when he defeated Bobby Roode."

- As noted, indie star Keith Lee made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at last night's TV tapings from Full Sail University. He wrestled Marcel Barthel in a match that should air on August 8th or August 15th. Lee took to Twitter today and wrote the following on how he's out to make a statement: