The Miz On Why He Wants To Fight Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

The Miz and Maryse are out promoting their upcoming reality television show Miz and Mrs which will debut next week after SmackDown Live on the USA Network. The It Couple appeared on Cheddar as part of their media tour and The Miz started an interesting rivalry aside from the one he has with Daniel Bryan on television.

The A-Lister revealed he has a beef with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, but it's nothing he personally did. The Marine star is upset at the array of services Amazon provides and how much of them his wife Maryse indulges in. Therefore, when asked who from the tech world he would like to wrestle, The Miz was quick to reply that he wants Bezos.

"I wanna fight Bezos," The Miz said. "Because my wife buys so many boxes from Amazon each and every day and my recycling bin is out the roof. I have like three recycling bins all full of Amazon boxes because this one loves Amazon Prime and buys everything on Amazon Prime."

Maryse defended herself saying it's a lot easier to order on Amazon than having her husband run errands, but The Miz didn't want to hear it. This isn't changing Maryse's view though as the two-time Divas Champion said she wouldn't survive without the online retailer at this point.

