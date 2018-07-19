Daniel Cormier Says Brock Lesnar UFC 226 Incident Was His 'WrestleMania Moment'

Daniel Cormier's next opponent in the UFC will likely be Brock Lesnar. A date for their fight hasn't been announced yet, as Lesnar still needs to complete the remainder of his USADA suspension. Lesnar is WWE Universal Champion as well, and he will defend that title at SummerSlam against an opponent yet to be determined.

Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo recently caught up with DC on the red carpet of the Sports Humanitarian Awards. Cormier said he intends on defending his UFC Light Heavyweight Title before he faces Lesnar, it's just a matter of deciding who he will fight. After all, DC sees a retirement for himself in the not too distant future.

"I want to retire by next March," Cormier said. "So I want to fight as many times as I can before I retire [...] It's over, at forty-years-old I can't be doing this anymore."

DC had a very intense moment with Lesnar in the cage as The Beast Incarnate walked in the Octagon and shoved the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Cormier opened up about what it was like to be in that situation while he beamed with happiness saying it felt like having a WrestleMania moment.

"I was really thinking, 'I'm having a WrestleMania moment.' That was going through my head. I was like, 'I'm having a real WrestleMania moment.' It was awesome. I was having so much fun you know being in there from the fight, getting the two belts. The only way Dana [White] could stop us was by handing me a second title because now it was time for pictures. I was like, 'okay Brock, get out.'"

WWE and UFC fans can sometimes have differing opinions. There is an age-old debate on which company provides better entertainment value. Cormier said he can see why some fans would be upset by crossing over WWE and UFC's worlds, but in the end he just hopes they watch the fight.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Just because you like one doesn't mean you may not like the other. I think [UFC and WWE] have very passionate fan bases. That's why you see people on one side so mad or people on the other side so mad. [Let's] all just come together and buy the pay-per-view that's all I want."

