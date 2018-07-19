Backstage News On Daniel Bryan - WWE Rumors, Cain Velasquez - WWE Performance Center Video, Carmella

- As noted, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was at last night's WWE NXT TV tapings after working with talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier in the week. Above is new video of Cain talking to the WWE cameras about pro wrestling and working with talents at the PC, including NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong.

- There have been a lot of rumors on Daniel Bryan's WWE contract status as of late. One rumor said Bryan turned down a contract extension and another claimed he signed an extension. Dave Meltzer noted on the Wrestling Observer message board that these reports are false. Meltzer wrote, "No extension has been signed or offered, as I had figured."

- Today marks two years since SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella was drafted from RAW to SmackDown, the last pick in the 2016 WWE Draft. Carmella took to Twitter today and wrote the following on the two years: