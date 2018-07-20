NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Nights 4 And 5): Kazuchika Okada Vs. Hangman Page, Hiroshi Tanahashi

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from nights 4 and 5:

Night 4 - B Block Matches

* SANADA defeated Tama Tonga

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Toru Yano

* Kota Ibushi defeated Juice Robinson

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii

* Kenny Omega defeated Hirooki Goto

Night 5 - A Block Matches

* Jay White defeated Michael Elgin

* Minoru Suzuki defeated YOSHI-HASHI

* EVIL defeated Togi Makabe

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Bad Luck Fale

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Hangman Page

A Block Standings

* Jay White 6

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* EVIL 4

* Hiroshi Tanahahashi 4

* Bad Luck Fale 2

* Hangman Page 2

* Minoru Suzuki 2

* Kazuchika Okada 2

* YOSHI-HASHI 0

B Block Standings

* Kenny Omega 4

* Kota Ibushi 4

* Hirooki Goto 2

* Tomohiro Ishii 2

* Tama Tonga 2

* Tetsuya Naito 2

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2

* SANADA 2

* Toru Yano 0

* Juice Robinson 0

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Toru Yano vs. Kota Ibushi

* SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Juice Robinson vs. Tetsuya Naito

* Kenny Omega vs. Tama Tonga

* Hirooki Goto vs. Tomohiro Ishii