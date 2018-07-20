Impact Star Reportedly Taken To Hospital After MLW Match, Slammiversary Match In Question

At last night's Major League Wrestling Battleriot event, Rich Swann was taken to the hospital by ambulance after his match, according to PWInsider. Early word was Swann had a bad concussion that he sustained towards the end of his tag match (Swann and ACH vs. Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.).

Swann was scheduled to be involved in this Sunday's Impact Slammiversary XVI PPV in a Four-Way Match against Johnny Impact, Rey Fenix, and Taiji Ishimori. As of this writing Impact is watching the situation and working on a replacement if Swann isn't able to compete this weekend.

Swann debuted with Impact last month where he defeated Trevor Lee in his first match. We will have full live coverage of Slammiversary this Sunday beginning at 8pm ET.