Kelly Kelly Reportedly Interested In WWE Return

Barbie Blank's run in WWE as Kelly Kelly ended in September 2012 after a six-years with the company. Kelly Kelly said the time off was needed in order to heal from a neck injury.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that she is open to a WWE return. The 30-year-old is currently enjoying a modeling career.

She was also a cast member of the reality television show WAGS. She married professional hockey player Sheldon Souray. The couple broke up in October 2017 and her run on WAGS ended as well. The former Divas Champion is currently a shooting film and working on a clothing line as well.

Kelly Kelly appeared on Raw 25 and competed in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match, where she was eliminated by Nia Jax.

