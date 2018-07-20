Ronda Rousey Shares Memes Making Fun Of Her Look On RAW, McMahon Family Arrests (Video), Adam Rose

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at the McMahon family's shocking arrests - Vince McMahon in 1998, Vince in 1999, Stephanie McMahon in 2014 and Vince in 2015.

- Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose turns 39 years old today.

- Ronda Rousey had a good time on Twitter and Instagram with various memes related to her hair and make-up from Monday's RAW. She posted her favorites below:

Some of my personal favorite memes inspired by my hair and makeup last Monday @thisisbabe @heeezooo (I couldn't find the originals and didn't know who to tag, sorry!)