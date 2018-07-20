WWE Announces New Mae Young Classic Participant

WWE has announced that Kavita Devi will be in The Mae Young Classic, which tapes in early August to air later this summer on the WWE Network.

Devi was trained by The Great Khali and made history by becoming the first woman from India to compete in a WWE ring. Devi lost to Dakota Kai in the first round of the 2017 Mae Young Classic and participated in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year. She has worked just a few WWE NXT live events since WrestleMania.

Devi's MYC role was announced today in Mumbai, India at an event with Braun Strowman, who is in the country on a promotional tour. Devi is not in India but she did address the media via live videoo chat.

Devi joins Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez as confirmed participants for the 2018 MYC. Vernice Gabriel has been reported but not confirmed by WWE.

Below is WWE's announcement on Devi: