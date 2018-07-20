Why Vince McMahon Missed WWE Extreme Rules & TV Tapings

Vince McMahon was not backstage for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view and this week's WWE TV tapings, RAW and SmackDown.

We don't know if Vince was communicating with the officials left in charge but it sounds like he was on vacation. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince always takes a week off in mid-July and has been doing so for years.

It's very interesting that Vince was not there for WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's meeting with officials and talents. As noted, WWE announced this weekend that Hogan was reinstated into the Hall of Fame. The Hulkster spoke with officials and Superstars, and it's been reported that he's back with the company but no new deal had been signed as of earlier this week.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

