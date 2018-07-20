Major Announcement Coming On Monday's WWE RAW?

WWE has announced that RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be on Monday's RAW to make a historic announcement.
No word yet on what the announcement may be but it could have to do with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Monday's RAW is scheduled to feature Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley to determine Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent.
WWE tweeted the following on Stephanie's announcement:
BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement!— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018