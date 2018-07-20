WrestlingInc.com

Major Announcement Coming On Monday's WWE RAW?

By Marc Middleton | July 20, 2018
WWE has announced that RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be on Monday's RAW to make a historic announcement.

No word yet on what the announcement may be but it could have to do with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Monday's RAW is scheduled to feature Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley to determine Lesnar's SummerSlam opponent.

