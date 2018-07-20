Speculation On Stephanie McMahon's Major Announcement

As noted, WWE announced that RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be on RAW this Monday night "to deliver a historic announcement!"

While it's not known what the announcement is, Sasha Banks might have dropped a hint on Instagram. On her Instagram story, Sasha shared a photo of Velvet McIntyre & Princess Victoria, who are recognized as the first ever WWF Women's Tag Team Champions. The title was introduced in the WWF in 1983.

The WWF Women's Tag Team Championship was quietly dropped in 1988. The last title holders were The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin).

In an interview on the Sam Roberts podcast last September, Sasha said that WWE introducing Women's tag team titles was inevitable.

"There'll definitely be tag team champions," Banks said, "I feel like that's the next big thing. We need it! We need something else to fight for than just the women's championship."

Below is the photo from Sasha's Instagram:

The Burying God(dess) contributed to this article.