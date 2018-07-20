AJ Styles And Other WWE Stars Crack Up At Brock Lesnar Diss At SDCC (Video)

Above is the full Mattel - WWE panel from San Diego Comic Con 2018, via Ringside Collectibles. Hosted by Cathy Kelley, the panel featured WWE stars AJ Styles, Becky Lynch, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and Matt Hardy along with Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer from Mattel.

At one point in the Q&A, Hawkins was asked who he'd like to break his losing streak to. Hawkins answered, "probably Brock Lesnar, right? That makes sense."

The panel also had a big laugh at Lesnar's expense. They were asked who they would want to wrestle that no longer works for WWE and someone yelled out, "Brock Lesnar!" The panel had a good laugh over that, with Becky stating, "that's amazing!"

See Also Spoiler On Brock Lesnar's RAW Return For SummerSlam Build

Styles revealed that his dream match would be against Shawn Michaels, while Zack Ryder answered Edge. Matt Hardy said his dream opponent is "Macho Man" Randy Savage, while Becky Lynch replied Bull Nakano. Hawkins said his dream opponent is the late Chris Candido.

"My favorite wrestler is Chris Candido," Hawkins revealed. "I had the chance to train with him for one day... I really admired how hard he worked. He was able to have a good match with anybody, he was very versatile. That would be my pick. It's very random, but it's the truth."

The panel was asked again about their favorite matches, and Hardy offered up a different response the second time.

"A dream match for me would be to bring Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to the Hardy compound and face them in the BEASTLY DELETION," Hardy replied. "And maybe I'll throw Paul Heyman's ass into the Lake of Reincarnation, he'd come back as a photographer."