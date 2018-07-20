Batista Remembers Eddie Guerrero, Roman Reigns & Ronda Rousey At Nick Awards (Video), Fans On Elias

- WWE posted this video of Kayla Braxton, Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards last night. Reigns was joined by his daughter Joelle.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which milestone they are most looking forward to for Elias. As of this writing, 76% voted for his first title run while the rest voted for his debut album, which is supposed to be released on Tuesday.

- Former WWE Champion Batista took to Instagram this week and remembered his good friend, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The Animal posted this photo of his 1964 Chrysler Imperial that is customized to pay tribute to Eddie.

My 64 Eddie Guerrero tribute. I miss that dude every day. #vivalaraza #latinoheat #Imperials LA #proudmember