Possible Spoiler On A Big WWE SummerSlam Title Match

It looks like Samoa Joe may face WWE Champion AJ Styles at the August 19th SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As seen below, a SummerSlam video advertisement listed Styles vs. Joe for the big event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This would be Joe's first major WWE Title shot if the match happens.

SmackDown General Manager Paige is scheduled to be on Tuesday's SmackDown to make an announcement on AJ's SummerSlam opponent.