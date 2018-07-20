Ryback Clotheslines Woman In New Commercial (Video), More On Recent Impact Departure, Tonight's MLW

- Ryback posted the commercial above for a fat burner supplement called Shell Shock. It features a large woman yelling, "Hey stupid, are you sick and tired of being overweight?!" Ryback then clotheslines her into a pool, and a slim woman in a bikini emerges.

See Also Ryback On Whether Brock Lesnar Should Still Be WWE Universal Champion When He Fights Daniel Cormier

- On tonight's MLW: FUSION on beIN SPORTS, Shane "Swerve" Strickland will make his third World Heavyweight Title defense against Low Ki. Low Ki will attempt to collect championship gold and the $60,000 bounty on Strickland. Additionally, Jimmy Havoc will return to the ring for a grudge fight against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor.

- As noted, Sienna's profile was moved to the Alumni action on ImpactWrestling.com. Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that her contract expired while she was injured and she did not re-sign with the company. She was hospitalized at the Impact tapings this past January and hasn't wrestled since. She revealed that she had a blood clot in each of her lungs.