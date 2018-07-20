WrestlingInc.com

Ryback Clotheslines Woman In New Commercial (Video), More On Recent Impact Departure, Tonight's MLW

By Raj Giri | July 20, 2018

- Ryback posted the commercial above for a fat burner supplement called Shell Shock. It features a large woman yelling, "Hey stupid, are you sick and tired of being overweight?!" Ryback then clotheslines her into a pool, and a slim woman in a bikini emerges.

Ryback On Whether Brock Lesnar Should Still Be WWE Universal Champion When He Fights Daniel Cormier
See Also
Ryback On Whether Brock Lesnar Should Still Be WWE Universal Champion When He Fights Daniel Cormier

- On tonight's MLW: FUSION on beIN SPORTS, Shane "Swerve" Strickland will make his third World Heavyweight Title defense against Low Ki. Low Ki will attempt to collect championship gold and the $60,000 bounty on Strickland. Additionally, Jimmy Havoc will return to the ring for a grudge fight against "Filthy" Tom Lawlor.

- As noted, Sienna's profile was moved to the Alumni action on ImpactWrestling.com. Squared Circle Sirens is reporting that her contract expired while she was injured and she did not re-sign with the company. She was hospitalized at the Impact tapings this past January and hasn't wrestled since. She revealed that she had a blood clot in each of her lungs.

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top