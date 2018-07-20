Matt Hardy Talks New Ultimate Deletion Toys (Video), Seth Rollins Pre-Extreme Rules Video, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins preparing for the recent 30-minute Iron Man match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Rollins lost that match but has indicated that he's out for another title shot.
- WWE stock was up 0.97% today, closing at $82.92 per share. Today's high was $83.18 and the low was $81.27.
- Below is a look at the new Ultimate Deletion toys from Mattel, which were revealed at the San Diego Comic Con this week. The video also features Matt Hardy's comments on the playset:
Mower of Lawn, Skarsgård and Vanguard 1 have all been "immortalized" as @Mattel figures... and @MATTHARDYBRAND thinks it's #WONDERFUL! #SDCC pic.twitter.com/SrOM4LKbZ7— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018
Skarsgård, Vanguard 1, & Mower of Lawn.. I KNEW YOU'D COME! #UltimateDELETION pic.twitter.com/5wxmKizTAk— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 19, 2018