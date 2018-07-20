Matt Hardy Talks New Ultimate Deletion Toys (Video), Seth Rollins Pre-Extreme Rules Video, WWE Stock

- WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins preparing for the recent 30-minute Iron Man match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Rollins lost that match but has indicated that he's out for another title shot.

- WWE stock was up 0.97% today, closing at $82.92 per share. Today's high was $83.18 and the low was $81.27.

- Below is a look at the new Ultimate Deletion toys from Mattel, which were revealed at the San Diego Comic Con this week. The video also features Matt Hardy's comments on the playset: