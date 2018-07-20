Backstage Note On The Undertaker And WWE SummerSlam, Praise For WWE's The Marine 6, The B Team Video

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team celebrating their big win over Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at WWE Extreme Rules.

- There has been a lot more talk about The Undertaker wrestling at SummerSlam on August 19th, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on who The Dead Man may return to the ring against but there have been rumors of doing a WrestleMania 34 rematch with John Cena. It should be noted that WWE has not confirmed Taker for SummerSlam.

- Director James Nunn noted on Twitter that he believes WWE Studios' The Marine 6 is the best "Marine" movie yet. He wrote in response to a fan, "I can confirm. It is the best Marine movie to date. Can't wait for the world to see."

The Marine 6: Close Quarters is scheduled to be released later this year and starts The Miz, Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Miz tweeted the following on Nunn's comments:

You heard it here folks. Only person to see #Marine6 approves https://t.co/4K4z6cWI6W — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 20, 2018