Brickhouse Brown Passes Away At 57

By Joshua Gagnon | July 20, 2018

The President of the Cauliflower Alley Club, Brian Blair, announced earlier today Brickhouse Brown passed away at the age of 57 from cancer.


Debuting in 1982 in Texas, Brown worked for multiple promotions in the 80s and 90s including AWA, USWA, and the CWA where he would feud with Terry Funk, Scott Steiner, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and others. Brown reintroduced himself to a new generation of wrestling fans through shoot interviews about his time in pro wrestling.

Our condolences to the friends and family of Brickhouse Brown.

Below are some videos from Brown's career:

