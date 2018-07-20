Brickhouse Brown Passes Away At 57

The President of the Cauliflower Alley Club, Brian Blair, announced earlier today Brickhouse Brown passed away at the age of 57 from cancer.

So sad to report the passing of Brickhouse Brown today. Unfortunately when he found out that he had stage 2 prostate cancer, had no insurance, so was only being treated with pain meds. When the @CACReunion was asked, we were there. We need more awareness as 2 CAC's mission. ?? — B Brian Blair ???? (@Killerbee1B) July 20, 2018

Debuting in 1982 in Texas, Brown worked for multiple promotions in the 80s and 90s including AWA, USWA, and the CWA where he would feud with Terry Funk, Scott Steiner, Jerry "The King" Lawler, and others. Brown reintroduced himself to a new generation of wrestling fans through shoot interviews about his time in pro wrestling.

Our condolences to the friends and family of Brickhouse Brown.

Below are some videos from Brown's career: