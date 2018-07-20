Matt Sydal Talks Taking Creative Liberties With His Gimmick In Impact, Brian Cage Wrestling Like Him

Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal spoke with the Sporting News about Brian Cage, taking creative liberties with his character, and being "in the moment" during a match. Here are some of the highlights:

His upcoming Impact Slammiversary challenger, Brian Cage:

"Someone like Brian Cage, he's a gigantic man who is trying to wrestle like me. That's his mistake because I clearly hold the top card in someone who is wrestling like Matt Sydal. I see things from a higher perspective. I can know what Brian Cage is doing before he's doing it because he's doing me. I've been facing the man in the mirror my entire life. That's been my hardest battle is the one where it's me versus me."

Pushing the envelope with his gimmick:

"I have taken every amount of creative liberty and freedom that I can get and I've actually managed to push it. I would say being the champion gives me that freedom because you really get a little more carte blanche. Quite frankly, you get a little confidence boost when you're the champion where you're willing to try new things."

Not wanting to walk away from wrestling, being in the moment during a match:

"That is why I can never walk away from wrestling because there's this moment — the bell rings and everything slips away. The path, the future. There's nothing but that moment right in front of you where the intensity is high, the risk and reward are high, and you have to enter into a mental state that doesn't allow for hesitation. Not to get too far out there, but the wrestling moves through me. When I'm out there, it's not even me who is doing the acting and the wrestling and the moving. It is something that I feel like I see channels more than anything else. So, for me, I tune into the right frequency. I get turned on and we're ready for take off."

Sydal also discussed the state of today's pro wrestling. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.