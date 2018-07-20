Elias Performance Special Preview (Video), Elias Doc Revealed, Mia Yim Hypes WWE's MYC, Table For 3

- Above is a preview for the "Elias: Live from Bourbon Street" special that will air on the WWE Network this coming Monday after Table For 3 goes off the air. This was filmed at Razzoo Bar during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans and will air for thirty minutes.

WWE also announced that a "Walk With Elias: The Documentary" special will air on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air on July 30th. Next week is a big week for Elias as his debut album is supposed to be released on Tuesday.

- Speaking of Monday's thirty minute post-RAW edition of Table For 3, the WWE Network schedule has not revealed the guests but this will be a "Hall of Fame Legacy" edition. This could be the show that was filmed with WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page.

- As noted, Mia Yim was among those announced for The Mae Young Classic earlier today. Yim, who was eliminated during last year's tournament by current WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in the second round, tweeted the following on returning for this year's tournament: