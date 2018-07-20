WrestlingInc.com

ROH Honor For All Results (7/20): Did Flip Gordon Defeat Nick Aldis?, ROH Star Returns From Injury

By Joshua Gagnon | July 20, 2018

ROH Honor for All took place earlier tonight from Nashville, Tennessee where The Young Bucks defeated The Addiction and The Briscoes in a non-title main event match. Trent Barreta made his return from a triceps injury he sustained back in February by attacking and chasing off Bully Ray after his DQ loss to Chuck Taylor.

Here are the full results:

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Flip Gordon (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)
* Punishment Martinez (c) defeated Scorpio Sky (ROH World TV Championship)
* Cody defeated TK O'Ryan
* Marty Scurll defeated Vinny Marseglia
* The Young Bucks defeated The Briscoes and The Addiction (Non-Title Match)
* Sumie Sakai defeated Karen Q (Proving Grounds Match)
* Chuckie T defeated Bully Ray
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Chris Sabin, Kenny King, and Shane Taylor (Number One Contender Match for ROH World TV Championship)
* The Dawgs, Silas Young, and The Beer City Bruiser defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, Brian Nova, and FR Josie

Alpha Club Vs Bullet Club Match Announced For Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea
Ring of Honor's next stop is tomorrow at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia for a TV taping. Then in August, ROH heads to Edinburgh, Doncaster, and London for a couple live events.

