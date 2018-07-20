ROH Honor For All Results (7/20): Did Flip Gordon Defeat Nick Aldis?, ROH Star Returns From Injury

ROH Honor for All took place earlier tonight from Nashville, Tennessee where The Young Bucks defeated The Addiction and The Briscoes in a non-title main event match. Trent Barreta made his return from a triceps injury he sustained back in February by attacking and chasing off Bully Ray after his DQ loss to Chuck Taylor.

Here are the full results:

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Flip Gordon (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Punishment Martinez (c) defeated Scorpio Sky (ROH World TV Championship)

* Cody defeated TK O'Ryan

* Marty Scurll defeated Vinny Marseglia

* The Young Bucks defeated The Briscoes and The Addiction (Non-Title Match)

* Sumie Sakai defeated Karen Q (Proving Grounds Match)

* Chuckie T defeated Bully Ray

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Chris Sabin, Kenny King, and Shane Taylor (Number One Contender Match for ROH World TV Championship)

* The Dawgs, Silas Young, and The Beer City Bruiser defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, Brian Nova, and FR Josie

Ring of Honor's next stop is tomorrow at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia for a TV taping. Then in August, ROH heads to Edinburgh, Doncaster, and London for a couple live events.