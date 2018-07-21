Impact Slammiversary XVI Final Card For Sunday's PPV, Live Coverage Reminder

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVI will take place on Sunday from Toronto, Ontario, Canada at The Rebel Complex. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc's complete live coverage beginning at 8pm ET!

The main event will be Impact World Champion Austin Aries defending against Moose. Sami Callihan will take on Pentagon Jr. in a Hair vs. Mask match, and the Impact Knockouts and X Division Titles will also be defended on the PPV.

Below is the final card:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne

IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage

MASK VS. HAIR MATCH

Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH

Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

5150 STREET FIGHT

The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)

Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie

Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann

You can watch the show on traditional PPV or on Fite.tv for $39.99.