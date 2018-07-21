Impact Slammiversary XVI Final Card For Sunday's PPV, Live Coverage Reminder

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XVI will take place on Sunday from Toronto, Ontario, Canada at The Rebel Complex. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc's complete live coverage beginning at 8pm ET!
The main event will be Impact World Champion Austin Aries defending against Moose. Sami Callihan will take on Pentagon Jr. in a Hair vs. Mask match, and the Impact Knockouts and X Division Titles will also be defended on the PPV.
Below is the final card:
IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Austin Aries (c) vs. Moose
IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Su Yung (c) vs. Madison Rayne
IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Matt Sydal (c) vs. Brian Cage
MASK VS. HAIR MATCH
Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
HOUSE OF HARDCORE RULES MATCH
Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
5150 STREET FIGHT
The OGz (Hernandez and Homicide with The King) vs. LAX (Santana and Ortiz with Konnan)
Tessa Blanchard vs. Allie
Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann
You can watch the show on traditional PPV or on Fite.tv for $39.99.