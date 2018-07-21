Below is a list of the current WWE/NXT Champions, among the group who's you're favorite and why?

* AJ Styles (WWE Champion)

* Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Champion)

* Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw Women's Champion)

* Carmella (WWE SmackDown Women's Champion)

* Dolph Ziggler (WWE Intercontinental Champion)

* Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE US Champion)

* Cedric Alexander (WWE Cruiserweight Champion)

* The B-Team (WWE Raw Tag Team Champions)

* The Bludgeon Brothers (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

* Pete Dunne (WWE UK Champion)

* Aleister Black (NXT Champion)

* Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Champion)

* Adam Cole (NXT North American Champion)

* Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions)

