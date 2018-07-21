NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 6): Juice Robinson Vs. Tetsuya Naito, Kenny Omega Vs. Tama Tonga

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 6:

* Toru Yano defeated Kota Ibushi

* SANADA defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Juice Robinson

* Kenny Omega defeated Tama Tonga

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Hirooki Goto

A Block Standings

* Jay White 6

* Michael Elgin 4

* Togi Makabe 4

* EVIL 4

* Hiroshi Tanahahashi 4

* Bad Luck Fale 2

* Hangman Page 2

* Minoru Suzuki 2

* Kazuchika Okada 2

* YOSHI-HASHI 0

B Block Standings

* Kenny Omega 6

* Kota Ibushi 4

* Tetsuya Naito 4

* Tomohiro Ishii 4

* SANADA 4

* Hirooki Goto 2

* Tama Tonga 2

* Zack Sabre Jr. 2

* Toru Yano 2

* Juice Robinson 0

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 3:30am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Michael Elgin vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Jay White vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hangman Page

* Togi Makabe vs. Kazuchika Okada