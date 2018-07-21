NXT Star Calls Out Fake Indie Booking, Samoa Joe Games On UUDD, ESPN's Latest WWE Power Rankings

- Above, Samoa Joe joined Xavier Woods to play some Super Bomberman R. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel currently has 1.6 million subscribers and and just over 202 million total views.

- ESPN wrote up its post-Extreme Rules WWE Power Rankings. Here's the list, starting at number ten: Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and at number one, AJ Styles.

- Kassius Ohno took to Twitter last night to let fans know he was not booked for some random indie show in Alabama, despite the promotion advertising him. Ohno attempted to connect with the promoter, but was met with a lot of trolling as you can see in the conversation below.

Hey Alabama! There's some goober falsely claiming to have me booked for a show in August. The Facebook page is Primetime Championship Wrestling- I've reached out to sort this out & they're claiming *I'm* a fake account. Either way, someone is misrepresenting me. Beware! pic.twitter.com/hInR3ymuwR — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) July 21, 2018