NXT Star Calls Out Fake Indie Booking, Samoa Joe Games On UUDD, ESPN's Latest WWE Power Rankings

By Joshua Gagnon | July 21, 2018

- Above, Samoa Joe joined Xavier Woods to play some Super Bomberman R. The UpUpDownDown YouTube channel currently has 1.6 million subscribers and and just over 202 million total views.

- ESPN wrote up its post-Extreme Rules WWE Power Rankings. Here's the list, starting at number ten: Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and at number one, AJ Styles.

- Kassius Ohno took to Twitter last night to let fans know he was not booked for some random indie show in Alabama, despite the promotion advertising him. Ohno attempted to connect with the promoter, but was met with a lot of trolling as you can see in the conversation below.



