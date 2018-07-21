Former UFC Champion Set For Main Event, Ex-UFC Champ Wants Title Shot

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio "Shogun" Rua believes a win this Sunday at UFC Fight Night: Hamburg over Anthony Smith will propel him into a title shot with Daniel Cormier. Rua, 36 years old, carries a three-fight win streak with him into the main event on FOX Sports 1.

"I was supposed to fight Volkan Oezdemir," Rua said. "(Now) I'm fighting Anthony Smith, who is a tough fighter and a striker. I think they have similar styles as strikers. The change wasn't that big of a deal."

Since back-to-back 2014 losses to Ovince Saint Preux and Dan Henderson, Rua has picked up wins over Gian Villante, Corey Anderson and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira. He is 25-10 overall in his career.

"I think this will be an aggressive fight," Rua said. "There's going to be a lot of stand-up. The fight will be an exciting one for the fans. I think I may have an advantage on the ground.

"Winning this fight will be a personal accomplishment for me. I know if I win this fight, I'm one step closer to fighting for the belt."

- Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will take on one-time featherweight title challenger Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night 139 on November 10 from Denver. The event celebrates the 25th anniversary of UFC 1, which also took place in Denver.

Edgar rebounded from a knockout loss to Brian Ortega by besting Cub Swanson earlier this year. Jung, nicknamed the "Korean Zombie," stopped Dennis Bermudez in his return to action after serving in the Korean military.

The event is also expected to feature Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry, according to ESPN: