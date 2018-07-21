CM Punk Receives Feelers From Ring Of Honor?, Chris Jericho Hypes Bullet Club Vs. Alpha Club, MSG

- Above, Chris Jericho hyped the upcoming Bullet Club vs. Alpha Club match on his cruise in October. It will be Jericho and The Young Bucks taking on Cody, Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll. Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor (Sea of Honor tournament matches) will also be involved in Jericho's cruise

- According to F4WOnline's Daily Update, Ring of Honor has interest for CM Punk returning for the Madison Square Garden show on April 6. It's being called a "long shot," but the company has reportedly reached out to him. Punk is coming off his UFC 225 loss to Mike Jackson where he said during pre-fight interviews that he was "done" with pro wrestling. Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, will be featured in the upcoming horror movie, Rabid.

- Other wrestlers are already showing interest in being involved with the ROH/NJPW MSG show in April. Stardom's Mayu Iwatani (who has already made a number of appearances for ROH's Women of Honor division) said she, "wants to play at Madison Square Garden!"