John Cena Goes To SDCC Dressed As A Transformer, UFC Fighter Wants Charlotte On Her Team, WWE Tours

- Above, John Cena hyped his upcoming movie, Bumblebee, by bringing along the helmet to the character and wearing it during his interview with Entertainment Tonight. In the photo below, you can see Cena showed up to the San Diego Comic Con in full costume. The film is set to release on December 21.

- Both Raw and SmackDown have a full schedule this weekend with the Raw brand heading to Lexington, KY tonight. Tomorrow they will be in Pikeville, KY and then Cincinnati, OH for Monday's Raw. For the blue brand, they will be in St. Louis, MO tonight. Tomorrow is Springfield, IL, Monday they head to Carbondale, IL, and then Tuesday's SmackDown will be in Evansville, IN.

- UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg requested that Charlotte be on "Team Cyborg" for one of her future fights after the two met earlier this week at the ESPYs.

One of my favorite things about the #ESPYS2018 was meeting @MsCharlotteWWE finally! She looked stunning on the red carpet! Wooooh!!!! — CyborgVNunes (@criscyborg) July 20, 2018