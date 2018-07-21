WWE Ring Announcer Comments On Introducing AJ Styles, WWE Star Winning Streaks, Ringside Rescues

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring ringside rescues. The group includes: Seth Rollins climbing and jumping off the steel cage to take out Kevin Owens / Rusev, John Cena stopping Kane from pulling Zack Ryder under the ring, and Ronda Rousey helping Nia Jax against Alexa Bliss / Mickie James.

- WWE looked at the winning streaks of The B-Team (6-0), Becky Lynch (4-0), and Lio Rush (3-0) on its Instagram page. Obviously, these aren't the longest current streaks compared to Superstars like WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander (has lost since December), and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar (hasn't lost a singles match since Survivor Series 2016 against Goldberg) .

- On Twitter, a fan noted how perfect Greg Hamilton's introduction of AJ Styles is when the WWE Champion comes to the ring. Hamilton noted that he hopes his intros for Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are what he'll be remembered for.

The way you announce AJ Styles just sounds so perfect — Jonathan Smith (@JonathanSmith_D) July 20, 2018