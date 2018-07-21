Latest Matches Announced For Next Impact Taping, Knockout To Debut Next Week, Slammiversary Marathon

- In the video above, Impact announced Scarlett Bordeaux will be making her Impact debut on next week's show. She made an appearance on a TNA One Night Only Knockouts Knockdown PPV back in 2014 where she lost in her only match to Angelina Love. Bordeaux has also worked for ROH and made a couple appearances for WWE, most recently in 2016 on an episode of Raw where she lost in a squash match to Nia Jax.
- Impact revealed a couple matches that will take place this Tuesday for their next set of TV tapings from Toronto.
* Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix
* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr
* Petey Williams vs. Tyson Dux
* Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell
* The Cult of Lee vs. The Deaners
Two BIG matches have been confirmed for our IMPACT taping on Tuesday in Toronto. @TheSamiCallihan vs. @ReyFenixMx @findevan vs. @PENTAELZEROM— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 21, 2018
TICKETS: https://t.co/VHIwRD0pCB pic.twitter.com/vUTTYZuROm
OFFICIAL FOR THIS TUESDAY'S IMPACT TAPING: @iPeteyWilliams faces @TysonDux!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2018
TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/VHIwRDi11b pic.twitter.com/jjcSch0C15
OFFICIAL FOR THIS TUESDAY'S IMPACT TAPING: The Cult of Lee will face The Deaners!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2018
TICKETS HERE: https://t.co/VHIwRD0pCB pic.twitter.com/0v4fL2U4Fu
- Impact is currently having a 12-hour Slammiversary marathon (2005, 2007, 2012, and 2016) over on its Twitch Channel, hosted by Alicia Atout. Be sure to join us Sunday for complete live coverage of Slammiversary starting at 8pm ET!
We're LIVE with the Slammathon 12 hour marathon of Slammiversary 2005, 2007, 2012 and 2016 on Twitch hosted by @AliciaAtout! Come prepare for tomorrow's Slammiversary event with us and watch old Slammiversary's all day!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 21, 2018
HERE: https://t.co/nFjjBnYbDL pic.twitter.com/Fez7ErtlIz