Latest Matches Announced For Next Impact Taping, Knockout To Debut Next Week, Slammiversary Marathon

- In the video above, Impact announced Scarlett Bordeaux will be making her Impact debut on next week's show. She made an appearance on a TNA One Night Only Knockouts Knockdown PPV back in 2014 where she lost in her only match to Angelina Love. Bordeaux has also worked for ROH and made a couple appearances for WWE, most recently in 2016 on an episode of Raw where she lost in a squash match to Nia Jax.

- Impact revealed a couple matches that will take place this Tuesday for their next set of TV tapings from Toronto.

* Sami Callihan vs. Rey Fenix

* Matt Sydal vs. Pentagon Jr

* Petey Williams vs. Tyson Dux

* Kongo Kong vs. Stone Rockwell

* The Cult of Lee vs. The Deaners

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 20, 2018

- Impact is currently having a 12-hour Slammiversary marathon (2005, 2007, 2012, and 2016) over on its Twitch Channel, hosted by Alicia Atout. Be sure to join us Sunday for complete live coverage of Slammiversary starting at 8pm ET!