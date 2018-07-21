WrestlingInc.com

Why Braun Strowman Is Not Working Weekend WWE Live Events, More On Titus - Hulk Hogan, WWE - Mattel

By Raj Giri | July 21, 2018

- Above is video of the new WWE figures revealed during SDCC 2018 this week, which includes Ronda Rousey and Vanguard 1 Mattel figures.

- You can save 25% off orders this weekend at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SUMMER25 at checkout. The sale ends Sunday, July 22nd at 11:59 pm PT.

- Braun Strowman is in India this week doing promotional work. He is off this weekend's RAW live events, but is scheduled for Monday's RAW.

Braun Strowman On Which WWE Star He Calls His 'Wrestling Dad'
See Also
Braun Strowman On Which WWE Star He Calls His 'Wrestling Dad'

- Shane Helms responded to users questioning Titus O'Neil's statement about Hulk Hogan's WWE Hall of Fame reinstatement earlier this week. Helms wrote:


Titus responded to Helms, noting that he's made his mistakes as well but to "accept full responsibility when you're wrong, and in due season through actions, forgiveness and respect come."


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Impact Slammiversary XVI Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top