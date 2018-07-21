Why Braun Strowman Is Not Working Weekend WWE Live Events, More On Titus - Hulk Hogan, WWE - Mattel

- Above is video of the new WWE figures revealed during SDCC 2018 this week, which includes Ronda Rousey and Vanguard 1 Mattel figures.

- You can save 25% off orders this weekend at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using code SUMMER25 at checkout. The sale ends Sunday, July 22nd at 11:59 pm PT.

- Braun Strowman is in India this week doing promotional work. He is off this weekend's RAW live events, but is scheduled for Monday's RAW.

- Shane Helms responded to users questioning Titus O'Neil's statement about Hulk Hogan's WWE Hall of Fame reinstatement earlier this week. Helms wrote:

For anyone that questions @Titusoneilwwe ability and desire to forgive those that have said or shown racist remarks may want to look at the Ted Talk he gave Last year @Ucla @Tedxucla https://t.co/0OIZd7Kxzw — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 20, 2018

Titus responded to Helms, noting that he's made his mistakes as well but to "accept full responsibility when you're wrong, and in due season through actions, forgiveness and respect come."