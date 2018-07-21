ROH Episode 356 Recap: Six-Man Tag Team Gauntlet Match, Kelly Klein Vs. Jenny Rose, Cody Backstage



The Kingdom's Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia are shown backstage. Taven talks about how trey will keep the Six-Man Tag Titles because he's Matt Taven and this is his Kingdom.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Kelly Klein and Jenny Rose make their entrances.

Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose

They lock up. Rose rolls Klein up for a one count. Rose eventually backs Klein into the corner. Rose strikes Klein several times. Rose sends Klein to the opposite corner before clotheslining her. Klein blocks a Suplex attempt by Rose. Klein strikes Rose. Rose ducks a clothesline attempt by Klein. Rose hits a German Suplex on Klein. Rose spears Klein. Rose pins Klein for a two count. Klein elbows Rose. Klein hits a Suplex on Rose. Klein locks in her End Of The Match submission on Rose. Rose passes out.

Winner: Kelly Klein

Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara are shown eavesdropping on Bullet Club's Cody backstage. Cody is talking to someone on the phone. Cody it talking about having pyro at All In. Cody talks about himself and The Young Bucks having the money to produce the show as Titus and Ferrara interject. Titus and Ferrara say they overheard Cody talking about money. Ferrara and Titus talk about how they need money to pay off their partner in tonight's Six-Man Tag Team Gauntlet. Cody responds to their request for money by saying that it's 2018, he doesn't have any cash, he just self-financed a 10,000 seat building, and they think he has expendable funds - he's not going to have any money on him. Titus and Ferrara talk about going and getting money from Marty Scurll. Cody says that Marty doesn't have any money. Cody says he forgot about some money as he pulls out an envelope. Cody throws the money on a couch as he makes his exit.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) have joined the commentary table. Shane Taylor, Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara make their entrance. Jonathan Gresham, LSG & Alex Shelley make their entrance. The winning team of the gauntlet will receive a future ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title shot.

Six-Man Tag Team Gauntlet Match:

Shane Taylor, Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara vs. Jonathan Gresham, LSG & Alex Shelley vs. Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Scorpio Sky, Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian vs. Eli Isom, Chuckie T & Kenny King

LSG chops and strikes Taylor several times. Taylor strikes LSG. LSG eventually clotheslines Ferrara. LSG clotheslines Titus. LSG hits a backdrop on Titus. LSG hits a neck-breaker on Ferrara. LSG hits a 450 Plancha to the outside on all of his opponents. LSG rolls Ferrara back into the ring. LSG ducks a clothesline attempt from Ferrara. LSG rolls Ferrara up for the elimination. Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas are out next. Milonas eventually has LSG up on the top turnbuckle. Bruiser ascends a different turnbuckle in preparation of their finisher. Shelley attacks Bruiser to take him off the top turnbuckle. Shelley, Gresham and LSG all strike Milonas to slam him to the mat from off the turnbuckle. LSG hits a 450 Splash on Milonas. LSG puns Milonas for the elimination. So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels are out next. SCU is quick to begin the assault on their opponents. Sky eventually hits a hurricanruna off there top rope on LSG. Daniels & Kazarian hit Celebrity Rehab on LSG. Sky pins LSG for the elimination. Eli Isom, Chuckie T & Kenny King are out next. Chuckie T eventually clotheslines Kazarian out of the ring. King goes for Twisted Plancha to the outside, Kazaraian slides into the ring to dodge it, King lands on his feet. Kazarian hits a huricanruna on King at ringside. Sky hits a Senton to the outside on Chuckie T. Isom blocks an Angel's Wings attempt by Daniels. Isom hits a backdrop on Daniels. Isom pins Daniels for the win.

Winners: Eli Isom, Chuckie T & Kenny King

Chuckie T, Eli Isom & Kenny King celebrate as the show comes to a close.

